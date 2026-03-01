Benny Blanco addresses ‘dirty feet’ backlash after podcast moment sparks online frenzy

Benny Blanco has broken his silence on the online backlash he's been receiving over a recent on-camera couch moment where his feet were visibly dirty.

“I have great feet,” Blanco responded on Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! after the host referenced the online reaction to that particular moment from the debut episode of Blanco’s Friends Keep Secrets podcast.

The producer even slipped off his shoe on-air to show what he said were perfectly clean feet.

Kimmel pushed further, asking to see the bottom of Blanco’s foot. It appeared clean, drawing cheers from the studio audience. “Look at that clean foot. Are you kidding me?” Blanco joked.

The controversy began earlier this week when Blanco was recording the new podcast with rapper Lil Dicky and his wife, Kristin Batalucco. At one point during the pilot episode, Blanco pulled up his legs on the sofa, with the soles of his feet exposed to the camera.

Blanco's rapper co-host defended him on the late-night show, explaining that it was the first day of filming and crew members had been moving in and out of the space. Kimmel quipped that the explanation suggested the floors weren’t clean, to which the rapper replied that they were simply dirty that day.

Kimmel then joked that Blanco should start an OnlyFans account devoted to his feet. Blanco played along and thanked him for the idea.

The criticism was not just limited to Blanco's hygiene as commentators said Blanco was simply not worthy of his wife, Selena Gomez, whom he married in September. “Selena needs to divorce him and find someone better,” one person wrote online.

The foot debate also revived past comments Blanco made about his hygiene. In November 2024, he revealed that he does not shower every day.