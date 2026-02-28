Tig Notaro reflects on Oscar nod for 'Come See Me in the Good Light': 'I was sleeping'

Tig Notaro shares she was sleeping when she received an Academy Award nod

Tig Notaro was sleeping when she received a nomination as a producer at the Oscars for her documentary Come See Me in the Good Light.



Now, in an interview with Variety, she shared what happened at the time.

“My wife happened to wake up at five in the morning; it just happened — she really did. She didn’t wake up on purpose,” the producer told Variety.

"And there I am, snoozing, next to her, with my earplugs in, my eye mask on, and my CPAP machine tubes coming out of my head.”

In addition, Notaro gushed about Come See Me in the Good Light, stating, “This project has to be led fully by love and patience." There can’t be a weirdo rattling around in the production. It has to be all, all good.”

Ryan White directed the documentary while its description read, "Facing an incurable diagnosis, two poet lovers embark on a poignant yet unexpectedly humorous exploration of love, mortality, and life's moments."