Meghan Markle shows ‘real pain’ with her body language in Jordan

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s recent trip to Jordan has showcased a new side to themselves.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were invited by UNESCO to the country last week, were spotted in ‘real pain’ as they met vulnerable people of the society.

"For Harry and Meghan there appears to be a concerted effort to use distinctly non-royal styling here," body language expert, Judi James, told Mirror: "Their outfits are casual, creased, functional and overall unremarkable. This is not a visually memorable look that might suggest someone special had been visiting, but their body language looks honed to signal empathy, sympathy and a more campaigning attitude.

"Meghan's facial expressions with her eyes widened to register pain and concern look like an appeal to highlight the distress and suffering she is seeing and hearing about. Harry is even more dramatic, placing a hand on his heart as his knees seem to almost buckle at what he is hearing and being show