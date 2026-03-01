Sarah Ferguson unusual trait that confused Royal expert

Sarah Ferguson is branded insecure in nature by a Royal expert.

The ex Duchess of York, who has left the Royal Lodge and sent into exile, is branded warm but under confident by an expert.

Royal author Ingrid Seward told Mirror: "I would describe as incredibly warm and friendly.”

"Shortly after I first met her, we attended the Guards Polo Club cocktail party, which used to be held at the Barton Hotel once a year and Prince Charles, as he was then, always used to go."

She continued: "She took me over to meet her father and said, “Dad will introduce you to Prince Charles”, which he did. So she was very thoughtful too. I always saw her in a crowd of people, and she always displayed a very endearing personality and was very, very social. I suppose she still is.

"I did quite a lot with her early in her marriage, but then I did something to upset her... and she can blank you after that,” she said