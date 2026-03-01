Prince William, Kate Middleton left Sarah Ferguson feeling 'worthless'

Sarah Ferguson was once left feeling worthless by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who is currently at the center of Epstein scandal, was excluded from the 2011 wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The former Duchess of York was notably absent when the royal couple tied the knot at Westminster Abbey.

However, Andrew and Sarah's daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice attended the wedding.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey previously, Sarah admitted, "I was not invited, and I chose to go and be in Thailand in a place called Camelia and... the jungle embraced me."

She said, "It was so difficult. I wanted to be there with my girls, and to be getting them dressed and to go as a family. And also, it was so hard because the last bride up that aisle was me."

"When Andrew went with the girls, we were talking all morning and he was saying, 'It's OK. Just remember we had such a good day. Our wedding was so perfect' He made me feel very part of the day on April the 29th," Sarah said at the time.

It is pertinent to mention that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson divorced after six years of their marriage. However, the ex-couple remained close with Sarah living with Andrew in the royal lodge.

Now, the ex-couple is in the middle of ongoing scrutiny surrounding their link to Jeffrey Epstein. The former Duke of York was stripped of his titles recently, and removed from Royal Lodge residence. While Andrew got arrested recently on suspicion of misconduct in public office, Sarah has remained out of public eye.