Prince William on verge of breakdown because of 'disgraced' Andrew

Prince William is reportedly under growing emotional strain as scandal around his ‘disgraced’ uncle Andrew continues to deepen.

The Prince of Wales even admitted that he was not in the right frame mind during his recent appearance at BAFTAs when he said he was too unsettled to watch Hamnet.

William and Kate Middleton’s appearance came after royal family faced one of the most humiliating incident when Andrew was taken into custody on suspicion of misconduct in a public office.

A Royal insider told a US-based entertainment site that William feels the weight of expectation that lie on him to fix the monarchy’s image.

One source even noted that William could benefit from professional support to cope with the pressures.

"This has been personally bruising for William,” the source said of Andrew scandal over his past association to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“He feels the weight of expectation more than ever, and there is recognition that the pressure is relentless.

“Some around him quietly think he would benefit from professional support, like therapy, simply to process the enormity of it all,” they added.

A former aide said that “there is genuine concern about the emotional toll this period is taking on William.

“He is set to carry the expectations of the nation while navigating family turmoil. That combination would test anyone."