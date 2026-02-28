Maggie Gyllenhaal gets honest about being jealous of Jake Gyllenhaal

Maggie Gyllenhaal reflects on being envious of brother Jake Gyllenhaal

Maggie Gyllenhaal has felt envy towards her famous brother, Jake Gyllenhaal.

Maggie reflected on the feeling in a new interview with The New York Times, saying, "I don't think I knew that at first, when I was young and Jake was a movie star right away. I don't think I was in touch with the envy, but it was there."

"In general, I am very interested in envy," the actress noted. "I think there's a reason it's a seven deadly sin. I'm interested in it in terms of watching other people's movies come out. Admiration versus envy. What creates it? I think it's usually feeling starving, like you don't have enough."

The actress and director went on to open up about reconnecting with her brother on her upcoming film Bride of Frankenstein.

"We've never been estranged, but we've never been as close as we are now," she reflected. "We're finally, maybe in the last five years, more and more and more, even each day, really interacting, which is hard for people to do."

"I waited until I was absolutely sure that asking him to do this part was the right thing to do," Maggie added. "I remember asking him and tearing up alone in this hotel room I was in, because it meant so much to me. It meant so much for me to interact with him."

Both Maggie and Jake started their acting careers young. The Road House star made his debut with 1991 comedy City Slickers, while Maggie made hers in Waterland in 1992. The siblings have previously costarred in Donnie Darko.