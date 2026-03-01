Shamed Andrew upset with THIS family member over current condition

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is upset with the Royal Family for not protecting him.

The ex Prince, who was arrested over alleged misconduct in public office, wants to clear his name in front of the world.

Royal expert Richard Eden tells Daily Mail: “He’s really insistent that he can and will clear his name.”

“His view is that he has been unfairly – even brutally – treated, and the person he blames for this is the King,” Andrew’s friend says,

The expert added that Andrew is upset with his family: “It’s as though he’s deliberately blocked out the outside world.”

This comes as Andrew famously stated in his 2019 BBC Newsnight interview: “Certainly I wasn’t aware when the invitation was issued what was going on in the United States, and I wasn’t aware until the media picked up on it because he never said anything about it."

Andrew has largely vanished from public view. His current base is Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate a far cry from Royal Lodge, which he vacated earlier this year.

Both properties became focal points for police activity, with officers combing through Royal Lodge for nearly a week and conducting searches at Wood Farm on the day of his arrest.

By Tuesday, Thames Valley Police confirmed their search operations in Berkshire had concluded.

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright revealed the scale of public attention surrounding the case, stressing that investigators need “time and space” as inquiries remain ongoing.

While King Charles swiftly issued a statement backing the police and declaring that “the law must take its course,” a confidant claims Andrew feels deeply wronged and believes his brother has not shielded him from the fallout.

Despite continued financial support and accommodation on the Sandringham Estate.