Photo: Ben Affleck focused on 'real prize,' stability after Jennifer Garner speaks about co parenting mechanics

Ben Affleck is reportedly focused on his future and family despite the sting that Jennifer Lopez left with the end of their marriage.

Although Affleck has been cautious of falling in love again post his second divorce, a source told Star Magazine that the Gone Girl star wants to develop other areas of his life now.

A tipster tattled that his break from dating is a conscious choice rather than a defense mechanism because “he has enough on his plate with his job and children.”

It is noteworthy that Affleck shared Violet, 20, Fin, 17, and Samuel 13, his kids with ex Jennifer Garner.

Moreover, he wants long-term stability now, and is focused on building his new studio with close pal Matt Damon.

“He has his eye on the real prize, not the next random hot actress that catches his eye.”

This comes after Jennifer Garner opened up about how she and her ex-husband Ben Affleck juggle parenting alongside their busy schedules.

In doing so, Garner told host Charlotte Owen for Bustle that she sometimes she has to serve a dual role in her kids’ life because of their dad’s separate household,

“I think my kids’ dad does too. Especially when your kids grow up in two separate households, I become mom and dad and he becomes dad and mom.”

“You kind of can't help it, right? Because you don't have the benefit of both sides of the yin and yang being in the same house,” she added.

“There's a little bit of loss in that, but there’s also something gained in that,” the actress noted.

“You also just learn. It's made me let go and not focus so much on bringing up,” she concluded.