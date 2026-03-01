'The Pitt' producer reveals why he was nervous for the new ep of season two

Executive producer John Wells recalls consulting HBO over the upcoming 'The Pitt' episode

The Pitt, a critically acclaimed series on HBO Max, is in the midst of airing season two. But there is an episode, which John Wells – the show's executive producer – recalled made him nervous before filming.



The reason for worry is simple: the episode will feature an ICE story and automatically tackle the iron-rod issue of immigration.

In the politically sensitive environment in the U.S., Wells recounted approaching the network's execs to discuss the forthcoming episode of the medical procedural drama.

“I don’t want to be in a situation where it’s a surprise,” he tells The Daily Beast. “And their response was, ‘Good story. Just make sure it’s balanced, and we’re not just treating the situation as if it doesn’t have other points of view."

Given the timing of the Warner Bros. merger with Netflix, now Paramount, Wells said he was aware of the sensitivity of the matter and consulted with the parent company despite the episode having been shot in last December.

“When we first pitched it, I thought, ‘Uh oh,’ you know. I can say that all of us are approaching what’s going on in this country right now with a certain trepidation and also awareness that there are some possible risks to telling certain kinds of stories.”

