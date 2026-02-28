'Bridgerton' star Luke Thompson gets honest about season five

Luke Thompson, star of 'Bridgerton', shares his role's future in season five

In Bridgerton season four, Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict, is the centre of attention, and his chemistry with Sophie, portrayed by Yerin Ha, is hailed by the critics.



But as the latest season ended on a happy note, the actor was asked whether his aristocratic character would feature in season five.

"I don’t know. We’ll see. That’s beyond my pay grade. It’d be nice to see them have kids and just be a part of the family as well. They’re actually both characters who have nice hotlines to all of the characters in the show, so I hope they still communicate with the siblings," he tells The Hollywood Reporter.

His co-star Ha also weighs in: "Or feel like they can lean on either one of us."

Season four is based on Bridgerton's third novel, named An Offer from a Gentleman. In this story, Benedict, a high-ranking noble, meets a stunning yet mysterious woman, Sophie Beckett, at a masquerade ball.

He falls in love with her at first sight, despite being unaware of her true identity. But as the show progresses, it turns out Sophie is no ordinary woman but the daughter of a late earl.