Photo: Here's why Leonardo DiCaprio will not attend this year's 'Actors Award' despite major nomination

Leonardo DiCaprio has earned a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role at this year's, Actors' Awards, formerly known as Screen Actors Guild Awards, which are taking place Sunday.

However, according to PEOPLE Magazine, the legendary acting sensation will not be able to attend the ceremony with the cast of One Battle After Another.

It has been reported that DiCaprio has prior commitments as he is currently in Europe filming a new project directed by Martin Scorsese.

This upcoming movie, titled What Happens at Night, also stars Jennifer Lawrence.

At the awards show, DiCaprio is nominated alongside a competitive lineup that includes Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon, Michael B. Jordan for Sinners, and Jesse Plemons for Bugonia.

For those unaware, One Battle After Another was crowned Best Movie of the Year at the Critics Choice Awards in 2026, where DiCaprio also earned a nomination for Best Actor among the film’s multiple honors.