Princess Beatrice, Eugenie ‘strained’ as they are ‘not turning back’ on Andrew
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie still want to support father Andrew
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are not backing down from their daughter duties.
The York sisters are subtly backing their father, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, amid his scandalous friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
An insider told HELLO!magazine: "They aren't turning their backs on him. But everything is obviously very strained and hard."
“The girls have been very sympathetic to her, but that might start to unravel. You have to wonder if they will ever be seen in public with her again," the source added.
Meanwhile, Royal expert Robert Jobson notes bond. "They must be overwhelmed and aghast by this," he explained to the outlet. "What was she thinking? Taking her daughters – the late Queen's granddaughters – to meet this vile convicted criminal? It really beggars belief."
