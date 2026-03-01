Photo: Tom Cruise feeling down in the dumps post a series of failed romances: Report

Tom Cruise is reportedly struggling to keep the women he dates for long.

As per the latest report of Star Magazine, the acting sensation cannot help but shake the feeling that he has been left all alone in this world.

“Tom’s work will always come first, regardless of who he’s dating,” said the source remarking that Cruise considers that any woman dating him would be okay with becoming a second priority in his life after being love-bombed in the initial stages of dating.

"Tom’s the master of grand gestures, he loves to whisk women away in his private jet and treat them like princesses,” they added, while likening the actor's behavior to “high-end love bombing.”

The source also stated, “That’s been a major issue over the years. He puts on a brave face,” adding, “but he’s clearly lonely right now.”

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise is said to be feeling deeply saddened and devastated following his recent split from Ana de Armas.

Reportedly, De Armas ended the romance after feeling increasingly “suffocated” because of Tom’s micromanaging.

“He’s so hyper-intense with the women he’s dating,” explained the source.

They concluded, “The way he jumps into everything can be a turn-off.”