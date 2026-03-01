King Charles gets new ‘secret weapon’ after Andrew messes up

King Charles has found a great asset in his younger brother, Prince Edward.

His Majesty, who has now deemed Edward as the new Duke of Edinburgh after their father, Prince Philip, is greatly relying on his youngest brother amid massive betrayal from Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

Robert Jobson told The Express: "In Edward, the King has found a trusted, steady hand-dependable and discreet-supported by his equally grounded wife, Sophie. Together, they present a wholesome, scandal-free image that has quietly bolstered the monarchy's relatability in modern times."

On other occasions, Edward’s wife, Sophie Wessex, has also been labelled King’s ‘secret weapon.’

Speaking to Mirror about the moniker, Sophie added: "I like to fly under the radar. It’s all very well being a secret weapon, but if no one knows, maybe it's too secret."

However, after a pause, she added: "I suppose I should take it as a backhanded compliment. I don’t see myself in a frontline position per se, that said admittedly, there are fewer working members of the family these days so I suppose more and more I'm becoming less secretive. I just wonder what they are going to describe me as next!"