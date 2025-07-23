Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set for 'separation' as Harry sets eyes on UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have seemingly decided to go their separate professional ways to secure their future as individuals, could soon spilt as Harry sets his eyes on a UK return.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship has been a hot topic among royal commentators, historians and fortune teller since the couple stepped down as senior working royals and relocated to the US in 2020.

A shocking claim about the California-based couple's marriage has been made by a psychic, who predicted Meghan and Harry may soon experience a professional separation.

“Living Nostradamus” Athos Salomé claimed that Sussexes are going through “the most fragile moment”, adding that the couple will not be going together in the near future.

The 38-year-old from Brazil has predicted the Sussexes - who now reside in Montecito with their two children - will go through a "separation on a professional level".

He added that the couple should "continue to sell authenticity and philanthropy, while cultivating their personal brands in an increasingly divided climate"

Athos told The Sun that his predictions are not just vague intuitions - adding that they derive from ancient studies, analysis of symbolic patterns and a precise reading of power cycles.

These cycles, as reported by the publication, point to a silent split, risky political alliances and wear and tear that will be difficult to circumvent.

Speaking of Meghan and Harry, he added that he sees them remaining together through marriage but they will become more distant when it comes to their professional lives.

He continued: "They may remain married for convenience and brand management. But emotionally, they will be more distant than ever".

Speaking of Meghan's latest venture with her brand As Ever, he warns: "According to the predictions from the Kabbalah, there are strong indications of problems in the production chain and the exhaustion of the niche if she doesn’t reinvent the brand’s storytelling."

The claim reemerges amid reports that the duke has a bold plan to get back into the royal family fold, vowing to his father King Charles that he'll go it alone.

There are reports that Archie and Lilibet's father is willing to leave his wife Meghan behind in California as he ‘reluctantly accepts’ the royal family hates Meghan so there is no sense involving her in peace talks.