Prince William takes bold move amid Meghan Markle's plans to visit Britain

Prince William has taken a bold move amid reports Meghan Markle is planning to return to Britain in summer this year.

According to a report by the Mirror, Prince William has hired a crisis management expert as the royal family navigates Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's fall from grace and its fragile relationship with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Prince William and Kate Middleton has reportedly hired Liza Ravenscroft, who was once described as 'bulletproof sunshine' by a previous boss.

The report also cited a Kensington Palace source that communications experts for the royal family have 'a range of experience' and Ravenscroft would be operating in a 'non-crisis' role.

Prince William’s move comes amid reports Prince Harry's wife Meghan is planning to return to the UK for the first time in four years.

Meghan is set to attend a one-year countdown celebration for the 2027 Invictus Games on July 10, if Prince Harry’s security is approved.

Meghan has previously attended similar countdown ceremonies in Canada and Germany.

It is not yet known whether their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet would join them for the visit.

However, the source told the Sun, security is "always going to be the deciding factor" when it comes to Meghan returning to the UK with Harry.

It would be Meghan’s first visit to UK since attending late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022.