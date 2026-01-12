Meghan Markle receives key advice as experts warn she’s doing too much

Meghan Markle’s latest moves suggest she is still searching for the right balance in her post-royal career, claimed an expert.

Speaking on how the Duchess of Sussex continues to experiment with several projects at the same time, PR expert Renae Smith said she needs to focus on one thing.

From podcasts to Netflix shows, Meghan has been in the spotlight but Smith said the constant stream of launches makes it harder for audiences to understand what she is trying to build.

“We can’t deny she has the ingredients for a long-lasting brand within her existing fanbase. But it’s got to stop feeling so reactive,” the expert told The Express.

She continued, “To turn the tide in 2026, she needs to lead with clarity, show consistency in her messaging, and decide whether this next chapter is about commerce, culture, or personal reinvention, because trying to do all three at once simply isn’t working.”

On reports that Meghan is set to launch her cookbook in 2026, she added, “Will a cookbook pay the bills? No. But it could be part of a broader narrative, one that leans into homemaking, food, comfort, and simplicity.

“If she dropped the controversy, stepped into a softer, 'Martha Stewart meets Eat Pray Love' zone, and streamlined the brand properly, she might actually find long-term traction.

“Food, homey products, recipes, the heart of the home: it’s all there waiting to be owned. Just stop doing everything else. But this is Meghan. Stay tuned… because I highly doubt it’s going to go that way.”