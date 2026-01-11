Meghan Markle sparks reactions with UK return plan

Majority of British people don't want Meghan Markle there

Meghan Markle has sparked fans reactions as the Duchess is said to be planning a return to Britain this summer for the first time in four years.

Meghan’s return has been linked to security measures approved for her and Prince Harry.

The Daily Mail reported “Meghan Markle 'to return to Britain for first time in four years this summer'... if Harry is given security.”

Commenting on it, one royal fan said, “Please don´t give them security. No one wants them back.”

Another reacted, “King Charles can welcome them back all he wants. The British public certainly will not be fawning all over them. How insulting to think that all is forgiven and back to square one. They are both washed up and finished.”

“But the majority of British people don't want her here..............” the third said.

The fourth said “Why should they get taxpayer funded security when Meghan has just admitted she has sold millions of jars of her spread and that she made at least $36 million with the sales. They can bring their own private security from the US. Hope the government is reading all about her all so successful business.”

The fifth said “This trip is just a ploy to use their kids to melt King Charles and get him to welcome them back into the family. Their life on the outside is failing and they need the royal family to stay afloat and relevant.”