Andrew plots secret sales of royal jewels amid Royal lodge eviction

Former Prince Andrew is looking for a financial lifeline as he prepares to leave Royal Lodge, with sources saying he is eyeing royal valuables.

Sources told Radar Online that the former Duke of York, who now goes by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, is determined to sell valuable items from the 30-room estate.

After being stripped of his royal titles and official roles over his connection to Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew is said to be facing mounting pressure to secure his future.

An insider told the publication that Andrew has been privately evaluating jewellery, personal letters, photographs and other keepsakes that he could sold discreetly.

"Andrew is acting out of sheer self-preservation. He's surveying everything of value, from jewellery to private papers, and viewing it as a financial lifeline should the palace cut him off for good,” the source said.

"The collection of loot at the Lodge goes well beyond jewellery. It includes private letters, intimate photographs, personal recordings and royal keepsakes, material that could command enormous sums if sold discreetly,” the insider continued.

“Any sentiment there was for these objects has fallen away, the focus for Andrew now is purely financial."

The report added that Andrew evaluated the valuables privately without letting anyone from the firm knowing.