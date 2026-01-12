Harry deserves top protection as King Charles’ son, Prince William’s brother

Prince Harry’s upcoming visit to the UK has renewed focus on his security, with friends insisting the Duke of Sussex deserves protection as he is the son of King Charles and brother to future monarch, King Charles.

While Harry’s security arrangements are still under review and no final decision has been made, the pal said his royal status puts him at risk that cannot be ignored.

The Duke of Sussex is set to visit UK for the High Court trial against Associated Newspapers Limited amid security review.

“We hope common sense prevails. Whether you like Harry or not, he’s the son of the King, brother to the heir and will one day be brother to the King,” the friend said.

They added, “Those are things he can’t change and the risk doesn’t just stop.”

Claims have been making round that Ravec’s risk management board (RMB) has already finalized decisions on Harry’s UK security.

However, a government insider has pushed back, saying that the review is still ongoing and far from being settled.

“On that basis, claims that a decision is already ‘nailed on’ seem more like an attempt to manipulate the media into manifesting an outcome from what will be a fair and rigorous review, but one that is very much still ongoing,” they said.

“Whoever is behind them must not realise how transparent and counterproductive to proper process that is.”