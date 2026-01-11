Prince Harry risks overshadowing Invictus Games with royal drama

Prince Harry is receiving scathing backlash ahead of the Invictus Games, with royal expert claiming his focus on family tensions could take attention away from the event.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex is expected to request his father, King Charles, to officially open the games in Birmingham.

Speaking on it, GB News presenter Nana Akua called the Duke “embarrassing” and suggested he should focus on bringing his children to meet Charles instead of making headlines for personal issues.

In a discussion with Akua on The People's Channel, royal Commentator Ian Lloyd said, "Well, if he can get the King to attend, it’s a win-win situation.

"It’s a win on a personal level because it would show the world that they’re getting along. And can you imagine the media attention with King Charles there? It would focus on the Games and help with publicity,” he added.

"Secondly, it would also be a win because you would have the British head of state in attendance. You can see how people like Donald Trump absolutely adore King Charles, he has real global significance.

"The King is also head of state of Australia, Canada and New Zealand, and they’re sending participants, so he may well want to attend for that reason too."

To this, the host angrily shared, "I think a lot of people in this country are looking at this and thinking, 'Harry is a spoilt brat,' and perhaps he could just bring the kids to see the King because that’s really what this should be about, not him.

"Given the way he’s slagged off this country and his own family, it’s all very embarrassing."

Lloyd noted that Charles is a very "forgiving man," adding that he "probably regrets very much not having seen his two grandchildren. He’s only met Lilibet once, I think, when she was just born. So I believe he would be very keen to bring things together.

"And I think Harry, likewise. There’s no guarantee the King will have a long reign or live as long as Queen Elizabeth or Prince Philip.

"Harry will know that once anything happens to the King, his chances of getting William, as head of state, involved in the Invictus Games are virtually nil."