Prince William always ready to step up: ‘He’s barely able to contain his fury when Kate’s involved’
Prince William’s one hard limit is his wife it appears and any action taken against her seems to ignite his sense of duty and protectiveness
Prince William is well known for taking no chances when it comes to the privacy and safety of his wife Kate Middleton who has been the barer of many a privacy leaks over the years.
The biggest of them was back in 2012 when nude pictures of her were leaked by Closer magazine, as reported in Robert Jobson's book Catherine, the Princess of Wales.
In his book the author recalls Prince William barely being able to contain his fury over everything after the “shocking breach of privacy” against his wife.
According to Mr Jobson the Prince of Wales is of the belief that “if anyone oversteps the mark regarding Catherine...it is his duty to step in and protect her,” and regarding it his “stance was clear from the start of their relationship” which is that “he would not tolerate the media crossing the line.”
According to Marie Claire the the Duchess was later awarded nearly awarded €100,000 [approximately $116,000] over the intrusion and Prince William had even penned a piece to the BBC.
It read “My wife and I thought that we could go to France for a few days in a secluded villa owned by a member of my family, and thus enjoy our privacy. We know France and the French, and we know that they are, in principle, respectful of private life, including that of their guests. The clandestine way in which these photographs were taken was particularly shocking to us as it breached our privacy.”
-
Sarah Ferguson eyes Princess Diana’s private letters in bid to secure future
-
Andrew plots secret sales of royal jewels amid Royal Lodge eviction
-
Harry deserves top protection as King Charles’ son, Prince William’s brother
-
Meghan Markle receives key advice as experts warn she’s doing too much
-
Prince Harry risks overshadowing Invictus Games with royal drama
-
Prince Harry’s anxiety about Archie, Lilibet’s safety in school comes out: ‘There’s guns!’
-
Prince Harry’s dream to bring Archie and Lilibet to UK faces uncertainty
-
Dangers of Prince Harry’s security review amp up: ‘He’s almost licenced to set up as a rival’