Prince William always ready to step up: ‘He’s barely able to contain his fury when Kate’s involved’

Prince William is well known for taking no chances when it comes to the privacy and safety of his wife Kate Middleton who has been the barer of many a privacy leaks over the years.

The biggest of them was back in 2012 when nude pictures of her were leaked by Closer magazine, as reported in Robert Jobson's book Catherine, the Princess of Wales.

In his book the author recalls Prince William barely being able to contain his fury over everything after the “shocking breach of privacy” against his wife.

According to Mr Jobson the Prince of Wales is of the belief that “if anyone oversteps the mark regarding Catherine...it is his duty to step in and protect her,” and regarding it his “stance was clear from the start of their relationship” which is that “he would not tolerate the media crossing the line.”

According to Marie Claire the the Duchess was later awarded nearly awarded €100,000 [approximately $116,000] over the intrusion and Prince William had even penned a piece to the BBC.

It read “My wife and I thought that we could go to France for a few days in a secluded villa owned by a member of my family, and thus enjoy our privacy. We know France and the French, and we know that they are, in principle, respectful of private life, including that of their guests. The clandestine way in which these photographs were taken was particularly shocking to us as it breached our privacy.”