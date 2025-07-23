‘Saiyaara' sparks release date shifts for other films

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara is leading at the box office with a successful theatrical run, outperforming titles like Sitaare Zameen Par, Raid 2, and Housefull 5.
The romantic-drama, starring Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, has witnessed a significant surge since its release on Friday, July 18.
Saiyaara collected ₹21.25 crore on its opening day, followed by ₹25.75 crore on Saturday, and ₹35 crore on Sunday.
The momentum continued through the weekdays, earning ₹24 crore on Monday and ₹24.5 crore on Tuesday, bringing its five-day total to approximately ₹130.5 crore.
Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par earned ₹56.75 crore during its opening weekend and ₹87.5 crore in its first week.
Raj Kumar Gupta’s Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor, began its box office journey with ₹49.4 crore on the first weekend and reached ₹89.75 crore by the end of the first week.
Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5, on the other hand, earned ₹79.25 crore in the first three days, eventually collecting ₹114.9 crore in its debut week.
Despite the strong performances of these films, Saiyaara’s remarkable success has reportedly prompted several filmmakers to postpone the release of their upcoming films.
Notably, the release dates for Son of Sardaar 2 and Aashiqui 3 have been pushed back.
