King Charles set to make radio appearance for cause close to heart

King Charles to make radio appearance soon

King Charles is set to speak about his love of nature and the importance of the green spaces in a new podcast episode.

Charles will appear in tomorrow’s episode of BBC Radio 4’s This Natural Life, in which he speaks to host Martha Kearney about nature.

The podcast was announced in a post shared on the Royal Family’s Instagram. The post featured a photo of the King taking a stroll with Martha in the gardens of Dumfries House.

The caption read, "Tune in to hear The King on BBC Radio 4’s This Natural Life tomorrow at midday, recorded at Dumfries House."

It continued, "In this special festive episode, His Majesty speaks to Martha Kearney about his love of nature, the importance of the green spaces at @dumfrieshouse, and the joy of a pair of secateurs..."

"The episode was recorded in the beautiful arboretum at the Dumfries House estate, which His Majesty saved for the nation in 2007 and has since been transformed by the @kingsfoundation into an asset for the local community," it added.

This comes after the King presided over the Lord High Admiral’s Divisions at Britannia Royal Naval College (BRNC) in Dartmouth as Lord High Admiral. The event is held to honor the achievements of newly commissioned naval officers.

An Instagram post shared photos from the event alongside the caption, "The King inspected troops, including Officers from the Commonwealth and other countries including Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates."

"His Majesty himself joined Dartmouth over 50 years ago, on the 16th September 1971, as a member of the Blake Division. As a graduate entrant, he spent six weeks at Dartmouth, learning about leadership, navigation and the ways of the Royal Navy," it added.