Kensington Palace shares video of actor who interviewed Prince William

Kensington Palace on Monday shared a video of Canadian actor Eugene Levy recorded at Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol service earlier this month.

In the video posted on the Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Eugene says: "Love. That's an important word for me. It's kind of a how you live your life. It starts with family and then generally spreads right through your associations, through your friends. Christmas is the one day when your family is together. Love is how you live your life.”

The clip was shared with the caption, "Brilliant to be joined by Eugene Levy at this year’s ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service. Watch Royal Carols: Together at Christmas on Christmas Eve at 7.25pm on ITV."

In October, Prince William sat for an interview with Eugene Levy's TV travel show.

During the interview, Prince William said protecting his family was the most important thing for him when his wife Kate and father King Charles became ill, and revealed that he will seek to modernise the monarchy when he becomes sovereign.

Levy was among the guests when Kate Middleton hosted an annual Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey to honour those who who had mostly been invited for service to the community.

A video of Levy telling Kate at the carol concert "I spent a lovely day with your husband" was widely circulated online.