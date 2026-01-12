Palace on alert as Andrew, Sarah Ferguson plan to sell Royal family's valuables

The Royal family is reportedly on high alert amid concerns that former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson could sell items linked to Queen Elizabeth II and other royal family.

Speaking with Radar Online, a source said valuable objects connected to the late Queen carry immense historical and emotional significance.

And putting them on the market would be deeply damaging to the monarchy’s image, added the insider.

Legal experts are keeping a close watch on the situation, especially to determine if some of the items at Royal Lodge belong to the Crown rather than to Andrew and Fergie personally.

"Any attempt to move forward would be impossible to contain. The appearance of even a single item would trigger immediate and widespread fallout,” the insider said.

“But Andrew and Sarah seem intent on turning the Lodge into some sort of pawn shop source by collecting together goods they think they can auction off to the highest bidder.

"If they go ahead with this, their departure from royal life may end in the most volatile way yet."

Another source added that items “linked to the late Queen are charged with profound historical and emotional significance.

“Even if Andrew argues they are his to sell, the visual impact of putting them on the market would be deeply damaging."

"Senior royals always expected the break with Andrew to be difficult, but not on this scale. The prospect of private letters, recordings and jewels becoming public is viewed as a worst-case scenario."