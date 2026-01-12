Prince Harry hopes to show Archie, Lilibet where he 'grew up'

Prince Harry reportedly has a “desire” that his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, visit the places in the U.K. where he spent his childhood.

The Duke of Sussex is all set to return to his homeland this month as the prince is preparing for his legal fight against Associated Newspapers Limited, which begins tentatively on January 19

This came months after his private meeting with King Charles in September.

However, Harry's family will not be accompanying him during his visit as he previously claimed that without the security it's "impossible" to bring Meghan Markle and their kids.

According to a report by GB News, a source close to the duke revealed, “There will be all kinds of considerations, like the children’s school and other commitments."

"But if the security is sorted, that would open up the door to come back more with his family and bring the family over more. He’s been clear on that.

The insider further added, “His desire is to show his kids where he grew up and the UK. If security is sorted, he’ll want to sit down and think about what does that look like? How should we show up? We’d all hope for and love that to happen.”

It is pertinent to mention that Harry and Meghan stepped away from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California, USA.