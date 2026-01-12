Sarah Ferguson eyes Princess Diana’s private letters in bid to secure future

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly just as determined as her “disgraced” ex-husband Andrew to cash in on her royal connections.

According to Radar Online, the former Duke of York is looking to sell valuable royal items amid eviction from the Royal Lodge.

Now, a source has revealed that Fergie has also held onto late Princess Diana’s private letter and a wide range of items from her time in the royal family.

The insider said the former Duchess of York intends to sell them, adding that the possibility of such private Diana letters being sold has alarmed royal circles.

Palace sources warned that any move to monetize these personal documents could turn a delicate situation into a serious crisis.

"Sarah has held onto everything. Her wedding keepsakes, correspondence, gifts, especially letters from Diana that she considers priceless,” they shared.

The insider continued, "Sarah has been meticulous about keeping hold of her royal past, from wedding mementos and gifts to years of personal correspondence, including letters from Princess Diana that she regards as beyond value."

"The prospect of Diana's private correspondence being sold has deeply unsettled the palace.

“That is seen as the moment this shifts from an uncomfortable situation into a full-blown crisis."