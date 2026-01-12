Prince Harry 'loved' seeing Charles, eyes more meetings with King: Source

Prince Harry reportedly look forward to meet King Charles more regularly during his future U.K. visits.

Months after the duke's private meeting with Charles following years of strained relationship, Harry is all set to return to his homeland for his legal fight against Associated Newspapers Limited, which is expected to begin on January 19.

As the Duke of Sussex's bond with the royal family seemingly thaws and his U.K. security is under review, Harry's visits to his homeland are likely to increase.

As per a report by GB News, an insider claims, "He genuinely loved it (seeing Charles at Clarence House). He wants to do more of that. He always loves seeing his father and would love to see him as much as possible."

However, sources reported that Charles and Harry will not meet during his January visit as the King is expected to spend the time at his Scottish residence during his routine break from official engagements, much of the month.

While palace sources suggest the monarch's absence during Harry's visit is not random.

Charles reportedly wanted to keep a distance from any legal proceedings and will not meet Harry during his stay.