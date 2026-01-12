Royal stalker cases increase following Harry, Meghan's marriage: Report

Royal stalker cases soar following Harry, Meghan’s marriage: Report

The royal family has been facing a rise in stalkers, as experts suggest the spike in records was notably observed following Prince Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle.

According to a recent report by Radaronline.com, the palace is under "red alert" after a trespasser accessed the Kensington Palace grounds.

The stalker named Derek Egan breached the walls of the royal site twice during the December holidays, via the Metropolitan Police.

"Egan was arrested on suspicion of trespassing on a protected site in Palace Green, Kensington," a police representative revealed.

The palace located in West London is often used by Prince William and his family, though the royal couple was not present during the breaches, these have raised security concerns.

The outlet claimed that a record of 536 stalkers was forwarded to the Met Police’s Royal Protection Group with Britain’s specialist Fixated Threat Assessment Centre to investigate the situation properly.

Out of which nine are considered "high concern," 254 were said to be of "moderate" threat, while 236 were put in the "low risk" category.

For those unversed, FTAC, which is funded by UK government, was founded to investigate worrying, strange and threatening communications.

The examination of records by police and FTAC, under the UK Freedom of Information Act, revealed worrying details.

It showed a rise in royal stalkers since Prince Harry and Meghan got married in 2018.

The number of people being monitored increased by almost 25 percent, jumping from 130 to 160 following their marriage.

Former Royal Protection Command chief, Dai Davies, noted, "The royals attract people who are fixated – from terrorists to people on the far right.

"The fact that Harry married a woman of Black origin could, in some maniac eyes, give rise to further concern."