King Charles’s 'worries' over grandchildren absence

Amid King Charles having a steady recovery from his cancer treatment, there is still a hurdle that reportedly affected him dearly: his limited relationship with his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet.

"The situation weighs on Charles a lot more than he lets on; these are his grandchildren, his flesh and blood. He wants to get to know them in the time he has left," the insider tells Closer, offering an alleged insight into the monarch's views on family and mortality.

"The positive direction with his health is wonderful news, but he’s nearly 80, and he can’t wait forever to form a bond with them."

Though the source adds that Charles has a strong bond with Prince William's children, the picture is different for Prince Harry's kids.

"He’s so close to William and Kate’s kids, he cherishes the relationship he has with them, but it’s bittersweet because he doesn’t know Harry’s two at all."

Meanwhile, the sticking point between the King and his full reunion with his grandchildren, as the insider points out, is the decision of their mom, Meghan Markle, who reportedly made it "clear" that the US - her home country - is their family's future.

The source also claims Charles "understands that Meghan has her reasons for being reluctant to bring the children to the UK, and he's not being dismissive."

However, the monarch reportedly believes, "It’s gone on far too long and that if Meghan wanted this to happen, it would."

In the wake of Meghan's decision, Charles, reports say, is pushing Harry to step up and take a clearer stand, allegedly against his wife's wish.

‘Harry is too protective to put the blame on her for the kids not seeing their grandfather, but everyone knows she’s calling the shots," the sources claim.

"Charles isn’t in contact with Harry a whole lot, but they are in touch, and he’s been pushing Harry to take a firmer stand and push Meghan to let this happen."

It is worth noting that Harry and Charles met at Clarence House, which reports say was an attempt to repair their seemingly estranged relationship.