Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take control of narrative with new move

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new move hailed by expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying to control their narrative with their latest move.

Harry and Meghan revealed recently that they’ve changed the name of their joint charity, the Archewell Foundation to Archewell Philanthropies.

"After five beautiful years, the Archewell Foundation is becoming Archewell Philanthropies. This charitable entity allows the couple and their children to expand upon their global philanthropic endeavours as a family," their statement read.

Now, a PR expert has praised the Sussexes’ move for good branding.

PR and branding expert Mayah Riaz told the Mirror: "From a branding perspective, this is a smart and I'd say quite deliberate evolution rather than a reinvention. Moving from 'Foundation' to 'Philanthropies' signals scale, maturity and longevity. In branding terms, it's a way of future-proofing the name as their work expands beyond individual projects."

"I also think there is a reputational message here. 'Philanthropies' feels more global, more institutional and less personal. That can be helpful for Harry and Meghan at this stage, as it shifts the focus away from them as personalities and more towards impact, outcomes and credibility," she added.

"This feels like them saying they're in this for the long haul. The biggest takeaway for me is that this is about control of narrative. By reframing the brand now, they are defining the next chapter on their own terms," the expert pointed out.