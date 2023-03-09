Imran facing 37 cases

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan is facing a total of 37 cases filed against him in different parts of the country, The News has learnt.

These include litigation, police and FIA cases and also proceedings have been initiated by the Election Commission of Pakistan against him. When Fawad Chaudhry was approached and asked why Imran Khan said that he was facing 76 cases while a much smaller number of cases were actually there, he said the cases filed by Imran Khan were against the denial of remedies or for rights and litigation accrued because of the actions of the government.

According to the litigation status report of Imran Khan provided by Fawad Chaudhry, Khan himself is a petitioner in 19 cases, which have been filed against government departments and individuals. However, there are a total of 37 cases against Khan in which he is directly involved. According to the report, a total of 21 FIRs are registered against the former prime minister out of which 11 were registered in a single day on May 25, 2022 while eight were registered on May 26. The remaining three FIRs were registered on August 8.

It is important to mention here that the provided list does not include recent cases filed against Imran Khan. Out of the total litigation cases, five are ongoing in the Supreme Court of Pakistan after being filed by Khan against the Federation of Pakistan. In the Islamabad High Court, Khan has filed two cases against the Election Commission of Pakistan while two cases are registered against him in the same court.

In the Lahore High Court, a total of six cases are filed by Khan, four against the Federation of Pakistan while two against the election commission. However, only two cases are ongoing against Imran in the LHC. A total of three cases are ongoing in the Peshawar High Court, involving Khan, in which he is a petitioner in only one case.

In the Islamabad District Court, there are three cases against the former premier. The Election Commission of Pakistan is pursuing five cases against Khan, which include foreign funding case, KP helicopter case, removal of chairmanship case and contempt case for using inappropriate language against the commission and chairman commission.

The Federal Investigation Agency has registered two cases against Khan and both are related to the cipher. Further, in anti-terrorism courts, Imran is facing three cases. Only one case has been filed against Khan by the FIA Banking Crime Court Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that the above-discussed cases do not include the ones against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members.