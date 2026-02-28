Christopher Nolan reveals why he's a fan of 'Fast & Furious' movies

Christopher Nolan has shared his honest thoughts on the globally acclaimed action-packed franchise Fast and Furious.

During a conversation with TV host Stephen Colbert, the Oppenheimer director revealed that he's a fan of Fast and Furious movies.

When Stephen asked the Academy Award winner, “I’ve been told that you’re a fan of the Fast and Furious franchise.”

To which Christopher replied that he has no guilt about loving Fast and Furious movies, adding, "It's a tremendous action franchise.”

During the chat, the Inception director was left in shock when he knew that Stephen had never seen any of the Fast and Furious movies.

“I watch those movies all the time; I love them. I’m amazed you’ve never seen one of them. You do not need to watch them all in one sitting," said the British filmmaker.

Encouraging the TV personality to watch the films, Christopher added, “It’s only the last few where a very specific arc of mythology sort of developed.”

For those unversed, Christopher is currently gearing up for the release of his new film, The Odyssey. The film is set to release in cinemas on July 17, 2026. Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, and Zendaya will be seen playing the lead roles in the film.