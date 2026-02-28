Priscilla Presley makes sweet confession about TV role: 'I lied'

Priscilla Presley confesses she lied over TV show role

Decades ago, Priscilla Presley auditioned for Dallas – a 1980s soap opera – and landed the Jenna Wade role. But now, she confessed she lied about some details about it to get it.



“I lied, to be honest with you. I never saw the show. I never saw Dallas. So I went in and did the interview, and they asked me, have I seen the show? And I went, ‘Oh yes, it's wonderful.' It's really a good show. I love the cast,' the 80-year-old admits during the 27th annual Old Bags Luncheon at the Breakers in Palm Beach."

Priscilla Presley as Jenna Wade

In addition to lying while watching the show Dallas, Presley recalls in a state of "nervousness" she also fibbed about visiting the city when asked about it.

"Then he says, ‘Well, have you ever been to Dallas?’ And I said, ‘No, but I'd love to go to Dallas. It's just I've heard so much about it."

Dallas casting director Presley remembers asking a series of questions, and in her head, she was thinking at the time, “I'm in big trouble. I'm in really big trouble here. Help me out of this.”

Eventually, she landed the role. “We were kind of hanging out in the office and going back and forth. I don't know how I got it, but I got it."

Dallas ran from 1978 to 1991, featuring 14 seasons while starring Larry Hagman, Ken Kercheval, Barbara Bel Geddes, Patrick Duffy, Linda Grey, Victoria Principal and Charlene Tilton.