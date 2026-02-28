Prince Harry feels 'hurt' for Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry now prefers school runs to red carpets

Prince Harry, who stepped down as senior royal and moved to US with his wife Meghan Markle, is reportedly feeling ‘hurt’ for his children Archie and Lilibet.

According to a report by the OK!, an insider has said Harry's kids are growing up largely removed from their royal heritage, and it "hurts him."

The close confidant said Harry was born into an institution built on ‘duty and visibility’, but that does not mean he ever felt at ease in it, adding "California gives him space and anonymity he never truly had before."

However, the transition has not been without its tensions, the insider said and added Harry's children are growing up largely removed from their royal heritage, and it "hurts” the Duke.

Another insider added: "There are moments when he reflects on what Archie and Lilibet are missing in terms of history and connection. That weighs on him.”

Moreover, at the same time, Prince Harry believes he has given his children something more valuable – “freedom."

The outlet, quoted the sources close to Harry, revealed King Charles younger son has fully embraced life as a 'stay-at-home father' in California and has little appetite for the Hollywood whirl that surrounds his wife, Meghan Markle.

Harry now prefers school runs to red carpets.

The insider, close to Meghan and Harry, added "Harry has completely recalibrated his priorities. He is the one doing the morning routine, the pickups, the beach walks with the kids. In many ways, he is 100 percent a house husband, and he is comfortable with that."