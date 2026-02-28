Jim Carrey's death to body double: Comedian's latest appearance sparks conspiracy theories

Hollywood star Jim Carrey sparked speculation that he's undergone plastic surgery after the actor stepped out in Paris with an unrecognizable new appearance on Friday.

The 64-year-old comedian left fans in shock as he hit the red carpet at the 51st César Awards.

Earlier that day, Jim was presented with an Honorary César celebrating his decades-long career, a milestone moment he dedicated to his late father in an emotional speech that quickly circulated online.

Within minutes, social media was filled with speculation about his noticeably different appearance, with some fans suggesting he'd gone under the knife.

The debate didn't remain limited to plastic surgery.

As Carrey's photos appeared on social media, fans spun all kinds of conspiracy theories, from Jim Carrey's death to a body double at the Paris ceremony.

Some said whatever he had done to his face wasn't good because it completely changed him.

The before and after pictures of the actor were also shared online to highlight the differences in his previous and latest look.

Some claimed they spotted eye color changes, while others commented on the alleged facial surgery.

Others suggested Jim Carrey's Botox, while some went as far as saying a body double represented the comedian at the red carpet.