Kenyon Sadiq sets 40-yard dash record at NFL Scouting Combine, eyes first round

Kenyon Sadiq delivered one of the most impressive performances at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, strengthening his case as a potential first-round pick.

The former Oregon Ducks tight end set a combine record by running the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The previous tight end record of 4.40 was held by Vernon Davis. The next fastest tight end time this year was 4.51, posted by SMU’s RJ Maryland and Vanderbilt’s Eli Stowers.

Sadiq’s 43.5-inch vertical ranked second behind Stowers, who recorded 45.5 inches. In the broad jump, Sadiq posted 11 feet 1 inch, again finishing just behind Stowers at 11-3.

Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman also stood out. His 4.35 40-yard dash ranked fourth among safeties, while his 41-inch vertical jump was second best at his position.

He added a 10-5 broad jump, which ranked eighth.

Thieneman entered the combine as a projected late first-round pick. After his strong testing numbers, he may have secured a spot in the opening round.