Mary Cosby remembers son Robert Cosby Jr. after his tragic death

Mary Cosby is remembering her son, Robert Cosby Jr., following his tragic death.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star shared a throwback image of herself with her late son.

“I’m going to miss you, Bubs Mary," penned Mary.

Earlier this week, Us Weekly reported that Robert passed away on February 23, after a suspected overdose.

“Our beloved son Robert Jr. has been called home to the Lord,” Mary wrote on Instagram at that time.

“Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God’s promise and in knowing he is finally at peace. We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow," added the TV personality.

However, the exact cause of the death of Robert has not been publicly disclosed yet.

As the news of Mary's son broke, many of her fellow Housewives expressed their deepest sympathies to the Cosby family.

“Beautiful picture, Mary. You’re an amazing Mom and gave him so much love,” Kyle Richards wrote in the comment section of the post.

Chanel Ayan added, “He looks just like you. You will see him in you so much. He will always be with you. Love you, Mary, and God got you both."

Heather Dubrow, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Lisa Barlow, Sheree Whitfield, Shamea Morton, and Whitney Rose also offered their condolences to Mary.