Photo: Ben Affleck unable to accept a new lover post Jennifer Lopez divorce as he still grieves end of Bennifer 2.0

Ben Affleck is being pushed by fans to give love another chance.

However, a new report of US Weekly established that the acting sensation is no longer interested in dating for fun.

“He’s not looking for a relationship,” a tipster tattled.

In fact, Affleck has lost all the appetite for romance after his two divorces, especially the one with love of his life, Jennifer Lopez after two years of marriage in 2024.

Elaborating on why Ben is no longer seeking a long-term partner, a source told the outlet, “He does have room in his life for flings and no-strings hookups, and he meets them on elite dating apps or through friends.”

Conclusively, the source mentioned that after the very public Bennifer 2.0 era, Ben has portrayed strong emotional unavailability and “seems totally immune to falling in love.”

This reported is supported by previous findings which claimed that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have tried to rekindle the spark, and due to this he is finding himself being restricted from dating other people.