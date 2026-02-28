Sarah Ferguson backed by powerful friends amid Epstein fallout

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly not alone to face the fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein revelations as her wealthy and influential friends are backing her.

As the former Duchess of York keeps a low profile after new documents linked to Epstein revealed emails she allegedly sent to the convicted sex offender, a royal expert said her powerful social circle could be standing firmly by her side.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward said Ferguson has long moved in elite circles and is unlikely to be short of support and added that high-profile figures are often very interested in dramas.

She told The Mirror, "Nobody knows where she is at this moment, I mean she could be anywhere, she could be in Dummer with her stepmother, or she could be abroad.”

"She's got some rich and powerful friends who probably will stick by her, because we know rich and powerful people like drama, and this is a great drama, isn’t it?"

"She has a massively endearing type of personality. It's a tragedy that her bad side has got the stronger hold over her than her good side,” Seward continued.

“So the bad side is the greed, the stupidity and obsessively wanting things. She desperately, desperately wants to be liked."

"[She has] an inability to connect with reality - but I suppose she’s connecting with reality now - or maybe she’s not.

“Maybe she’s literally got her head in the sand thinking, 'this will all go away'. And it’s not impossible in a way, if Andrew isn’t convicted of a crime."