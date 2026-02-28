Should Benedict be forgiven for mistress question? 'Bridgerton' star Yerin Ha reveals

Did Benedict redeem himself after mistress question? 'Bridgerton' star Yerin Ha explains

Did Benedict redeem himself after asking Sophie to be his mistress? Bridgerton season 4 star Yerin Ha is sharing her take on the matter.

"I think he absolutely redeemed himself," Ha, 28, told Us Weekly.

She continued, “We like to have conversations. We like to have debates — and people arguing online about, ‘Is it a red flag? Is it OK for the times?’ I think that’s what’s so fun about TV.”

The fourth season followed Sophie and Benedict Bridgerton’s (Luke Thompson) Cinderella-inspired romance from Julia Quinn‘s third novel An Offer From a Gentleman.

Showrunner Jess Brownell defended the move after fan backlash.

“In the time period, it was not unreasonable for Benedict to think that this was the right ask,” Brownell told TVLine while noting that it was in fact “a huge mistake for Benedict to make.”

“He should be seeing Sophie as more than her class. For him to make that ask in that moment, outrage is absolutely the right reaction,” she added.

“A lot of his progressiveness, not with his sexuality, but in other ways, has been performative,” she noted. “He is incredibly privileged and hasn’t really reckoned with that privilege. He has enjoyed life to the fullest, but has never done anything really scary.”