Why is Demi Moore being called Ozempic victim?
Demi Moore left her fans concerned with her latest look during an appearance at Milan Fashion Week
Demi Moore has been dubbed an 'Ozempic victim' online after debuting a dramatic new look while attending the Gucci fashion show during Milan Fashion Week .
The actress debuted a dramatic new look with a short, wet-look bob haircut and an all-black leather outfit , accessorized with large sunglasses and holding her pet chihuahua.
Demi's appearance sparked concern and speculation from fans and commentators.
Many described her as looking unwell, "not normal" or overly thin, with some fans expressing worry about her health.
Some went on to label her an "Ozempic victim", referring to a weight-loss drug often associated with rapid, dramatic slimming in Hollywood.
However, there is no confirmed evidence that Demi Moore uses Ozempic or any similar medication.
Ozempic (semaglutide) is primarily a medication approved for managing type 2 diabetes by controlling blood sugar levels, though it's widely used off-label for weight loss but there is no public evidence or confirmation that Demi Moore is diabetic.
The actress has historically attributed her physique to fitness, yoga, clean eating, and role preparation.
