Court to hear Imran Khan's petitions tomorrow

Front facade of the Lahore High Court. — AFP

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday fixed the hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's plea seeking protective bail in different cases against him tomorrow (Thursday).

Khan's other petition against the ban on the broadcast of his speeches by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) will also be heard tomorrow by the court.

Through his counsel Barrister Salman Safdar, the PTI chief filed the petition for protective bail in three cases filed against him including two in Islamabad’s Ramna Police Station with anti-terror clauses and one in Quetta on the basis of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

He has added Inspector-General Police Punjab as a party in his petition.

The plea stated that the deposed prime minister, whose government was ousted from power after a vote of no-confidence last April, wanted to approach relevant courts for bail.

The plea, in which Khan has sought protective bail for the cases registered against him under Section 506 (ii)/186/353/148/149 PPC, 1860 and 7 ATA, 1997 which has been registered against punishment for acts of terrorism, also stated that the PTI chief’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore is “surrounded by police to effect the unlawful arrest”.

It has sought relief from the court and added that the PTI chief should be allowed to approach and personally appear before the court to seek protective bail, and has also asked to issue strict directions to Punjab IG to ensure no mischief by police takes place.

Meanwhile, Khan's other plea, which he filed in the LHC earlier this week, has sought annulment of the ban on the broadcast of his live as well as recorded speeches. However, the petition was returned by the registrar's office with objections.

The office objected to the petition as the PTI leader had failed to attach an attested copy of the PEMRA notification with the petition documents.

The PTI then challenged the registrar’s objection and the plea was heard by Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan a day earlier.