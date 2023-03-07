Imran Khan skips hearing again in Toshakhana case

Pakistan´s former prime minister Imran Khan (C) gestures as he leaves after appearing before a court in Islamabad. —AFP/ file

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is yet to appear before an Islamabad sessions court in the Toshakhana case despite a non-bailable arrest warrant against him.



Sardar Masroof Khan, a junior lawyer of Imran Khan, appeared before the court on Tuesday. PML-N leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha and the Election Commission's lawyer Saad Hasan also appeared in court.

Additional sessions judge Zafar Iqbal inquired whether Imran Khan wouldn't appear in court again today. The lawyer said it was not known whether Imran would appear or not and that a senior legal team of the PTI chair would appear before the court at 10am. The court then adjourned the hearing till 10am.

A day earlier, judge Zafar Iqbal had rejected the request of the former prime minister seeking the suspension of the non-bailable arrest warrants in the Toshakhana case.

The court had reserved its verdict first and announced a decision later, after a brief hearing of the case on Monday. The court had issued Imran Khan’s arrest warrants due to his continuous absence from the case hearings. The judge had adjourned the hearing till March 7 (today).

Last week, additional sessions judge Zafar Iqbal had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the PTI chief after he decided not to turn up before the court while attending hearings of three other cases involving prohibited funding, terrorism, and attempted murder filed against him in other local courts located in proximity.

In the judgment issued on Monday, a copy of which is available with The News, the judge had said that Imran had not challenged the arrest warrants issued for him at any forum. The accused was in a position to appear in this court on February 28 after his appearances in other courts, but he wilfully avoided appearing in this court.

“A warrant shall remain enforced until it is cancelled by the court that issued it or until it is executed as per Section 75(2) CrPC,” the court order had stated. It had said that the warrants had been issued for Imran’s appearance in the trial, but noted that the PTI chief was not present in court even on Monday.

This story is being updated with more detail.