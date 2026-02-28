PINK’s latest move sparks speculations about replacing major celebrity on show

PINK is reportedly in the running to take the reins recently given up by another songbird.

As fans will be aware, it was first reported in January that the “American Idol” winner, Kelly Clarkson, is all set to step back from her popular Kelly Clarkson's show after seven seasons.

This news was further confirmed by Clarkson early this month. Now, it has been reported that PINK has moved to New York and has even met the stakeholders from the team of the NBC show.

Previously, the Just Give Me a Reason hitmaker was reported to be living on her vineyard on the Central Coast of California for the past few years.

An eyewitness told Page Six that she had spent a lot of time in the city over the summer and has just glided back to the scene.

“I saw her at Soho House yesterday with a guy who seemed to be part of team,” the tipster tattled.

In conclusion, the source mentioned that she “looked beautiful” while rocking sweats and a head wrap.

“She spent a few hours reading paperwork and documents on a computer.”