Aespa's Ningning steals spotlight with Hilarious viral video from Milan Fashion Week

Demi Moore wasn't the only one who went viral from Milan Fashion Week. Moore raised eyebrows with her new look, leaving fans concerned about her health due to her dramatic weight loss.

Meanwhile, Aespa's Ningning stole the show at Gucci's Milan Fashion Week event, exuding "total boss energy".

But the diva's confident exit was briefly derailed when she headed towards the wrong car, prompting security to step in and fix the mistake.

A video of the artist has gone viral, with almost seven million people watching it on multiple social media platforms.

Ning Yizhuo, known as Ningning, is a 23-year-old Chinese singer based in South Korea.