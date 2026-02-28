Photo: Brad Pitt feeling down in the dumps after kids' snubs as pals continue to paint Angelina Jolie a villain

Brad Pitt is seemingly not feeling his best after the latest snub by one of his and Angelina Jolie’s children.

As fans will be aware, recently, Maddox’s last name was referred to as “Jolie” rather than “Jolie-Pitt” in the end credits of his mum’s new flick, Couture.

Now, a source has told TMZ that Pitt’s friends cannot see their pal hurting and have started to accuse Jolie of breaking the family.

Sharing the general feeling among the actor’s camaraderie, a source close to Pitt told the outlet, "It’s sad – this is a textbook example of what a successful campaign to separate a family looks like.”

It is noteworthy that Maddox has followed in the footsteps of his siblings as this move came after the couple's twin daughter, Vivienne, 17, publicly dropped "Pitt" from her last name in June 2024.

Earlier, their biological eldest daughter, Shiloh had also made a legal move of petitioning a Los Angeles judge to drop "Pitt" from her surname on her 18th birthday in May 2024.

Nevertheless, the eldest of the six children, Zahara, was the first to publicly drop Pitt’s as she went by ‘Zahara Marley Jolie’ at her November 2023 Spelman College sorority induction.