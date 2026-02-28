Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman's daughters choose one parent to side with

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman's daughters take side in parents divorce

Keith Urban has reportedly been cut off by his and Nicole Kidman’s daughters amid the couple’s divorce.

"The word is that they consider him an insensitive dog and they're giving him a wide berth and are firmly supporting their mom instead," an insider said, per Radar Online.

Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith, 15, have cut him off due to his reported affairs with other women. According to rumors, the Somebody Like You singer has already moved on with a girl.

"It's a harsh pill for Keith to swallow, but if he's gotten serious with someone else, then it's perfectly understandable why he's quickly turned into persona non grata with the kids," the insider said.

"The girls gave Keith the benefit of the doubt for a while – they were sticking up for him and hoping the rumors weren't true," a source said.

"But now it seems certain he's hot and heavy with someone, even if he won't admit who she is. That's a dealbreaker for the girls and they're not going to sit around and see their mom get betrayed like this without taking a stand," the mole added.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are getting divorced after 19 years together.